Real Madrid have made a statement this summer by completing one of the most talked-about signings in history: Kylian Mbappé. After years of speculation and rumours, the French star has finally joined the Merengue club in a deal that has left the football world speechless. His arrival is a huge reinforcement for Los Blancos, who are looking to regain absolute dominance in La Liga and Europe.
Mbappé’s debut with Real Madrid could not have been more promising. In the European Super Cup final against Atalanta, the striker scored the team’s second goal, thus securing the title for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. His speed, dribbling and finishing ability showed that the Frenchman is ready to lead the Madrid team in this new stage.
Ahead of the first La Liga match against Mallorca, everything points to Mbappé being a starterAncelotti has full confidence in his new star and, after his outstanding performance in the Super Cup, the Italian coach is expected to repeat a very similar eleven to the one that lifted the trophy during the week.
With Mbappé in top form and a team that has already demonstrated its ability to compete at the highest level, Real Madrid are seen as one of the main favourites to win the La Liga title this season. Today’s game against Mallorca will mark the start of what promises to be a memorable campaign for the Madridistas.
