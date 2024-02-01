Real Madrid has published a video on its social networks in which it anticipates that tomorrow, Friday, February 2, it will make an important announcement and quickly all speculation revolves around the name of Kylian Mbappé.
The French footballer has been, for years, the great objective of the white team. Mbappé and Madrid seem destined to join paths, but at the moment that has not happened for various reasons. However, the player has not renewed his contract with PSG and everything indicates that he will not renew it, so the possibilities of him arriving at Madrid are real, and this video has done nothing but cause a real stir on social networks, Well, there are many who dream of his signing for the white team being announced tomorrow.
The Madridistas dream of the day when Mbappé steps forward and confirms his signing for the Spanish team. With that video published on social networks, the club has done nothing more than fuel the hopes of its fans and generate an avalanche of doubts, comments and illusions about the content of the announcement that the club will make.
More news about Real Madrid
However, and despite the fact that the Madrid fans hope that it is about the signing of Mbappé, it is most likely that this will not happen, at least tomorrow. According to reports from the newspaper BrandReal Madrid has closed an agreement with a new sponsor, the HP computer brand, so the possibility that the announcement is related to this should not be ruled out.
If so, the Madridistas would be left wanting to know what is going to happen with Mbappé's future and would have to wait to see if he will finally wear white or not starting next season.
In any case, Real Madrid has managed to generate great expectation around the announcement. Tomorrow we will clear up doubts.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Mbappé #arrive #Real #Madrid #enigmatic #video #white #team #published #social #networks
Leave a Reply