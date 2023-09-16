Mayra Goñi he said goodbye to ‘The great chef‘ and her colleagues upon being definitively eliminated from the culinary reality show, therefore, she took advantage of her minutes in front of the cameras to address her viewing audience. “I am leaving not only here, but also my country”, he assured.

Will Mayra Goñi leave Peru after being eliminated from ‘The Great Chef’?

Mayra Goñi He said goodbye to ‘The Great Chef’. She was the second eliminated of the night, earning only nine points for her preparation. The score was given to Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías.

However, he revealed a detail that left more than one person embarrassed. He confessed that he will leave the reality show and Peru: “I have become very fond of you, of the entire production, you are incredible, I am leaving happy, I have learned a lot, I am leaving not only here, but also my country and I am very sad about that,” said Goñi.

Mayra Goñi in Miami. Photo: Instagram

Who managed to overcome the playoffs in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The influencer Josi Martinezthe journalist Fatima Aguilarthe reporter ‘Mad’ Wagner and the driver Rocky Belmonte They managed to captivate the demanding jury of the gastronomic reality show and stood out in the playoffs.

The contestants were quite excited. Josi Martínez, for example, used her social networks to dance excitedly celebrating her return to the competition. She posted more than one happy story about the achievement.



#Mayra #Goñi #leave #Peru #eliminated #Great #Chef #revealed #singer