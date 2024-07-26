Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is arrested in the United Stateswas arrested in Texas. “The May” He is one of the co-founders of Sinaloa Cartelone of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world. Zambadaknown for his low profile and his ability to evade justice for decades, was arrested along with Joaquín Guzmán López, son of his former partner Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. This event has generated multiple speculations, especially about whether “El Mayo” will follow in the footsteps of his son, Vicente “El Vicentillo” Zambada, and become protected witness.

There are two versions circulating around the arrest of El Mayo Zambadaone of them is that he was captured after being deceived by the crew of the plane he was traveling on. Another version states that He voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, so doubts arise as to whether he will be Protected witness against “El Chapo”.

The history of cooperation with the authorities is not alien to the Zambada familyVicente “El Vicentillo” Zambada, son of “El Mayo”, became protected witness after being arrested and collaborating with the American justice system, which resulted in the conviction of several cartel members. This cooperation, however, put his life in danger, his testimony has been the subject of numerous accusations and thus created many enemies.

The arrest of “El Mayo Zambada” and statements from the authorities

The arrest of “The May” Zambada is seen by the authorities in United States and Mexico as a strong blow to the Sinaloa Cartelespecially in its operation to traffic fentanyl and other drugs. Anne Milgram, Administrator of the DEA, highlighted the importance of this arrest in the fight against drug trafficking, stressing that Zambada was one of the DEA’s most wanted fugitives .

Attorney General Merrick Garland reiterated the Department of Justice’s commitment to holding accountable all cartel leaders and members who poison communities with deadly drugs like fentanyl.

In Mexico It has been reported that Ismael El Mayo Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López were indeed arrested, after the arrest in Texas, the president was informed Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the capture of the drug lords. During the morning press conference of the president, the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodriguez released the official details that the United States has shared with Mexico.

This is how Mayo Zambada and a son of “El Chapo” Guzmán were arrested.

According to the secretary, two calls were received from the United States Embassy in Mexicowhich reported the arrest of both men, the second was to confirm that it was indeed them.

The Mexican government received the record that in Hermosilloa Cessna-type aircraft took off towards Santa Teresa, with only one person, and upon reaching a private airport in El Paso, TexasThree people arrived: the pilot, ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez.

Will Mayo Zambada be a protected witness like “El Vicentillo”?

The possibility that “El Mayo” Zambada becomes protected witness It will depend on several factors, including your willingness to cooperate with authorities and the information you are able to provide.

The cooperation of his son, “El Vicentillo”, resulted in a significant reduction of his sentence and protection under the witness programwhich could influence “El Mayo”‘s decision.

First image of El Mayo Zambada after his arrest.

So far, all U.S. authorities report that the way forward is to seek justice and hold the cartel leaders accountable, while the future of “El Mayo” Zambada as protected witness remains uncertain.