Max Verstappen is the baaaaaaad guy. Or will someone else be the villain?

Although the creation is currently on hold due to a strike in Hollywood, Lewis Hamilton will soon come up with a hard film. The creative excess on the silver screen promises to be a true spectacle. At least as good as Driven from the early naughties. There is even a starring role for Brad Pitt, who turns 60 this year but can still pass as an F1 driver. That in itself is already an achievement.

We already know that the movie will be supported by Apple, as well as some of the big companies that will “sponsor” the Apex fictional team. An interesting fact in itself. Real companies sponsor a fictitious team, with (on screen) a predetermined good outcome. There is also support from the Mercedes AMG F1 team. Toto Wolff is -of course- just like Lewis Hamilton involved in the film as executive producer.

As much is known about all preconditions, so little is known about the plot. That reminds us again Le Mans by Steve McQueen. This cult classic had a lot of cool footage about racing at Le Mans in the 1970s. But in the end actually… um… no storyline. Not that that’s necessarily a bad thing. Al Pacinos Bobby Deerfield it did have a story. But that just distracted from the racing. In short, it is almost never good for the racing fan.

Christian Horner already has some thoughts about what the content of the film could be. He sees his team Red Bull as the ideal candidate for the villain role. Opposite The Sports Rush says Horner:

With Toto and Lewis as executive producers, I’m sure we’re going to be portrayed as the bad guys and the villains! But it’s great for the sport, it’s great for Formula 1, and the interest in the sport is just amazing. Christian Horner, thinks Toto Wolff is a villain

The relationship between Horner and Wolff is known to be rather chilly. Especially since the title fight in 2021, they can drink each other’s blood. It could be a nice story, our hero Max as villain. But we’re betting that Horner takes too much credit for himself and that the film becomes a bland tale of mentorship and inclusion. Well, we wait in suspense.

Do you think Max Verstappen is a good villain? Let us know in the comments!

This article Will Max Verstappen be the villain in Lewis Hamilton film? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Max #Verstappen #villain #Lewis #Hamiltons #film