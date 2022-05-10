BioWare began selling a physical lithograph of his N7 Day poster that anticipated the next one Mass Effect. While there are a fair number of questions to ask, one of them has apparently been answered in the official product description.

Currently we read that, “The Reaper threat could have been cut short, but at great cost, including the Earth itself. As the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans wonder what will happen next“.

However, as YouTuber MrHulthen pointed out in a recent video, the description originally said: “As Shepard and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans wonder what will happen next“The fate of the Commander at the end of Mass Effect 3 has been left somewhat open and BioWare hasn’t confirmed outright whether the iconic character will return in the sequel. Perhaps this part of the description was a mistake or perhaps, at worst. cases, it’s a huge spoiler that was revealed too soon.

Mass Effect 5 is currently in development and does not yet have an official release date.

Source: Push Square