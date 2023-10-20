We’re just at the launch day of the second chapter but we’re already starting to talk about it Marvel’s Spider-Man 3although obviously in a totally hypothetical tone for the moment but already receiving enthusiastic responses from Insomniacwith the creative director reporting that “it would be epic” a third chapter developed by the team.

Considering the success achieved by the series so far, it is easy to think that Sony intends to continue with the sterilization of the video game Spider-Man, who has practically become an icon of PlayStation.

In the future of Insomniac we already know there is Marvel’s Wolverine, but it is not excluded that the Spider-Man series will also continue.

The creative director Bryan Intihar spoke during the Friends Per Second podcast and also answered the question, very “hypothetical” as reiterated several times by the journalist, on the possibility that Insomniac will also develop Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. answer it was undoubtedly positive, which is all we have at the moment.