Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it will allow us to explore Manhattan and new neighborhoods of New York, within an even larger map. Obviously, the team also took care of allowing us to travel between buildings even faster by inserting “wings” to the two Spider-Mans that allow them to glide. However, this is not the only novelty: it also seems possible take fall damage in the game.

The information – not confirmed for the moment – comes from YouTuber Caboose which reports that in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it is possible to take damage, but only if we want it. In other words, it would be possible to activate and deactivate the option in the game menu. If you’d rather not worry about gravity, it looks like you can just ignore it, but if you want to make exploration a little more challenging, you can put yourself in danger with fall damage. However, it is not clear how much actual damage the Spider-Mans will suffer in the game: after all, the two heroes are canonically very strong and resistant, so it is credible that minor falls do not inflict real damage.

Assuming that everything is confirmed, we will also need to understand how complex it is to avoid suffering damage from a fall in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Update: In a statement to IGN, Senior Programming Director Doug Sheahan said that the feature exists in Spider-Man 2 and confirmed that fall damage is not enabled by default. “One thing we’re seeing more and more is that players like to be able to customize their experience,” Sheahan explained. “For these players we’ve added the ability to enable fall damage (by default it’s off) and also change the swing feel with the Swing Steering Assist setting. We hope players who like to dive into the details will enjoy experimenting “.