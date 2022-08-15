It is from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC that several users have started the process of data mining of the game. Basically all the files have been scanned, and after turning the game itself over like a sock, it looks like something actually came out. The data miner DniweTamp has in fact revealed on Twitter that he has found parts of the code that would allude to a modality multiplayer.

Inside were mentions of Player1, Player2, teams of different colors and even messages that read “Peter Parker (or Miles Morales) is the best Spider-Man”. This can mean more things. The first option is that the game should have already had a multiplayer mode, probably online. The second option is that all of this is del preparatory work for the next gamewhich would lead us to hope in the presence of a modality co-op for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

what

what is this pic.twitter.com/NUZ32OO0ul – DniweTamp (@dniwetamp) August 13, 2022

Although the existence of these mentions have also been ascertained in the game by other users, of course these are only predictions. The code could be a remnant of some cut mode that will never return, or could date back to the early stages of development, when the team still had a clear idea of ​​what Marvel’s Spider-Man would be.