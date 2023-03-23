It emerged today aMiles Morales action figure referring to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the game in development at Insomniac, and some have immediately seen clues that make us weigh a connection with the Spider-Verse of the animated filmhowever Hasbro seems to have partially denied the matter.

The connection was rather weak but by no means excluded: the description of the statuette spoke in fact of a super hero who fights enemies “across the Multiverse and at home in New York”. Furthermore, even the presence of interchangeable hands with the “Venom Power” could suggest possible connections with the Spider-Verse.

However, Hasbro appears to have contacted the Comicbook site to rectify this, claiming that the Product description was incorrect. In any case, it would not be the first time that such a connection has occurred: even in a trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the new animated film, it was in fact possible to see the characters taken from the Insomniac video games.

Not only that, even in the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the suit with the white spiders that is typical of the videogame Marvel’s Spider-Man appeared, therefore regardless of an incorrect or incorrect description of the action figure, the idea that there may be connections with the film cannot be excluded, also considering the alleged proximity between the two products.