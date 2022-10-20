Ahead of the December 2nd release date, Marvel’s Midnight Suns showed several trailers for his roster of playable superheroes.

With a twist, however, Deadpool seems to have “taken control” of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Twitter account to campaign for its inclusion in the game.

Changing the game’s Twitter account to #DeadpoolSuns, the superhero also posted a video on Twitter to garner fan support for Deadpool’s addition to Marvel’s Midnight Suns roster.

Considering Deadpool’s propensity to consistently break the fourth wall, this is a typical action of the character, and considering that this happens on the game’s official account, it’s likely we’ll see Deadpool arrive earlier than expected.

Creative director Jake Solomon and producer Garth DeAngelis recently answered a number of questions about the upcoming game, including its overall reach. The duo confirmed that the primary campaign involves completing over 45 missions and will take approximately 40-50 hours.

that’s right, POOL-heads! make your voices heard! I, the great Deadpool, must be in Midnight Suns! this LEGENDARY injustice will not stand! ✊ #DeadpoolSuns pic.twitter.com/VAwSXrO0YT – #DeadpoolSuns (@midnightsuns) October 19, 2022



Marvel’s Midnight Suns will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S on December 2nd. The release on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch is also planned later.

