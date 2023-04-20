The Marvel Cinematic Universe was forever changed with the arrival of Kang, ‘the conqueror’, in the series “Loki” and the movie “Ant-Man 3”. Expectations were high, but it seems that the franchise could lose the interpreter of the important villain, after a lawsuit against him for violence against a woman.

For this reason, his representation agency, Entertainment 360, and his publicist, The Lede Company, decided to break ties with him. Likewise, he has been removed from several projects such as an Otis Redding biopic and the adaptation of “The man in the basement.” Now more than one wonders if he will leave the MCU.

What will happen to Kang, ‘the conqueror’?

https://youtu.be/FtK7anfNtcY

At the moment, Marvel Studios has not ruled on the future of Jonathan Majors in the franchise. However, it is not ruled out that he has a recast for the role of Kang, since his fictional character has different versions in the multiverse.

In the case of productions already filmed, such as the second season of “Loki”, the final result is unknown, so it remains to wait for an official statement from the film studio.

This is how Marvel fans reacted

Kang, ‘the conqueror’. Photo: Marvel Studios

On Twitter, fans were concerned about his possible loss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I hope that Jonathan Majors is not true, because he is a tremendous actor and it would be absurd for him to throw away his career,” said one user.

On the other hand, several fans called for his immediate departure. “Marvel is a multi-billion dollar company that can hire a new actor. There’s a seriously injured woman hospitalized. It’s amazing that they can’t figure out which one is more serious.”

