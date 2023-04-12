Marc Marquez, 30 years from Cervera, certainly needs no introduction. Eight world titles, six of which in MotoGP: in the premier category he amassed 59 victories, 64 pole positions and 100 podiums. Unequivocal figures, which elect him third driver in the history of the top class for championships won and successes, as well as the absolute pole position record holder. Only the injury suffered in 2020 put the brakes on the unstoppable rise of the Catalan ace. The hurried return, the relapses, a total of four operations, plus diplopia and its recurrence, and finally the fracture in his right hand which will also keep him out in Austin: since that cursed Jerez Grand Prix three years ago, out of the 54 races scheduled, he has only raced 27, i.e. exactly 50%. The Spaniard is the first rider since the establishment of MotoGP who will miss at least two races for four consecutive seasons.

Faced with a start to 2023 decidedly far from his expectations and his palmares, the editorial staff of FormulaPassion.it the question arose: “Will Marquez be able to win another World Championship?”.

No, time passes for everyone

The class of Marc Marquez we don’t argue, let’s talk about one absolute legend of motorcycling. A mix of talent, ruthlessness and cunning that wrote MotoGP history. As Valentino Rossi learned on his own skin, the scorecard of victories is not enough to go strong up to the age of 40. Sooner or later, everyone has to deal with the hourglass. It will not be a coincidence that since 2002, the year of introduction of the MotoGP, only the ‘Doctor’ in 2009 won a title at the age of 30, while the age of all the other world champions is enclosed in the space between 22 and 28 springs. It’s hard to stay competitive when the next, faster, better prepared, more competitive generations arrive. It’s difficult to stay on top when injuries start to pile up, with diplopia that he knocked down twice and a recent broken hand, without forgetting that there are more and more races on the calendar. It’s impossible to fight for the world championship with this Honda which seems more and more like a wild and unruly beast, which requires you to raise the risk bar ever higher: catch the slipstream of the others in qualifying, look for extreme braking to gain ground, go always beyond. The “ifs” are becoming many – perhaps too many – and time is ticking inexorably. His contract with Honda will expire when he is 31 and a half years old and Ducati no longer needs to sign the Valentino Rossis and Jorge Lorenzos to chase a breakthrough in the world. For Marquez there could be the joy of a few stage wins, a few flashes of memory of past times as long as he wants, but to fight for a title you need something very different from the current reality.

by STEFANO OLLANU

Yes, he will sign KTM’s first MotoGP title in 2025

Marc Marquez had Valentino Rossi as a point of reference and to retrace all the Doctor’s footsteps, all that is left is to win a title in the premier class with another manufacturer than Honda. The ace from Tavullia landed in Yamaha in 2004, immediately giving the Iwata manufacturer an iris that had been missing from the showcase of the three tuning forks since 1992 when Wayne Rainey won. Rossi at the time left Honda at a time when the house of the golden wing dominated MotoGP. At the same time Rossi was still in the best moment of his long-lasting career. Marc Marquez doesn’t have the best bike on the starting grid right now – Honda even finished last a year ago in the Constructors’ standings – and he’s been experiencing a real ordeal in terms of health for several years now. The agreement between Marquez and Honda will expire in 2024 ed it is reasonable to expect that Marquez will want to try new paths for the end of his career. One of the personal sponsors of the 1993 class is the energy drink giant Red Bull, title sponsor of KTM, the company with which Marquez made his debut in the 125cc world championship. KTM is growing as evidenced by a start to the season in which the RC16 even achieved a victory in Argentina in the Sprint with Brad Binder. In 2025 Marquez could therefore have a sufficiently competitive means at his disposal to reach Rossi with nine world championship titles in MotoGP, with two different manufacturers in MotoGP, a feat that has so far only been achieved by Casey Stoner (Ducati and Honda) and the Doctor (Honda and Yamaha ). In fact, the negotiation that could potentially bring him to KTM has already been paved at the sponsor level.

by MARCO BELLORO

No, too many injuries

Contrary to what can happen in a very high-level category such as Formula 1, which therefore belongs to the world of four wheels, the motorcycle elite is decidedly more difficult and complex to manage, above all from a physical point of view: accidents, for example, they can unfortunately cause major injuries to the riders, and in this sense Marquez has repeatedly paid dearly for the ‘bill’ of falls. Also for the GP of the Americas, the Spaniard will be forced to miss the appointment in Texas due to the fracture of the first metacarpal of his right hand, which moreover comes after a long and tormented period marked by surgical operations that compromised his last seasons. If we add to this very important obstacle the moment of crisis that Honda is going through in terms of competitiveness, the mission of winning a world title again becomes damningly difficult. No one doubts the qualities and talent of an eight-time world champion, but with the inexorable passing of time, and the accumulation of ‘bruises’ that are difficult to make disappear, it is reasonable to imagine the failure of Marquez’s name to return to the roster of MotoGP gold. The conquest of a few pole positions (as happened in Portugal), or better still the victory of a few races, as well as the launch of a new project for the last phase of his career should not be considered a utopia. Objectives that are absolutely achievable, but incomparable to the enterprise of another world title to add to one’s palmarès.

by ALESSANDRO PRADA

Yes, he is still the strongest

Marc Marquez is still the strongest rider in the world. Compared to pre-2020 it is more fragile and – perhaps – more prone to making mistakes. But he has practically never been able to race in 100% physical condition and has a half lesser than most of the rest of the grid. Especially to the Ducatis. However, it is enough to see the Portimao weekend to understand what the Cervera phenomenon can still do. It’s true, the combined ‘strike’ in Portugal is serious and should make us think, but it doesn’t erase the pole position and third place in the Sprint race. The Spaniard made a serious mistake. But beware: despite all his sometimes exaggerated aggressiveness, Marquez is certainly not the rider who makes the most mistakes on the grid. In the first two weekends of the year we saw almost all the big names make mistakes, from Bagnaia to Marini, from Mir to Aleix Espargarò. If today’s Marquez were riding the best bike, the wonderful Desmosedici ridden by Gigi Dall’Igna, he would already win the title in 2023. But he’ll be back to winning with Honda too. Not this year, because the many zeros he’s accumulating due to the new injury will make themselves felt, but why not as early as 2024. The Japanese company has all the interest and the means to return at least to get close to the dominant performance of the Borgo Panigale reds. But if by chance the Japanese were to disappoint the #93 excessively, watch out for the Italian sirens. Because even for a super Ducati like the current one, having a champion of the caliber of Marc Marquez on its side could be very convenient. Marquez is 30 years old, motivated and continues to possess enormous talent. He will win other MotoGP titles, and the plural is desired.

by MATTEO SENATORE

A medical question…

Marc Marquez’s strength immediately became clear: in the elements of the equation on how to win a world championship (the competitiveness of the bike, riding skills, luck, the performance of his rivals) he has always lacked the “health and fitness” element. Marc seemed immortal. He would fall and cling to the bike, lifting it up with his elbow or back. He chose impossible trajectories and when he fell he looked like a cat that always lands on its paws. He risked a lot without risking anything. But it was only appearance. And after the serious injury suffered in 2020, which kept him out of racing for most of the season, today he is still in the recovery phase.

And, honestly, it’s not yet clear when Marc will be back on track at full riding ability. More than a MotoGP expert, so to answer the question ‘Will Marquez win another world championship in the premier class’? I would say that at this point a doctor would be needed. Or some health colleague…

by VINCENZO BORGOMEO