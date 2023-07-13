According to some rumors Mara Venier will get married for the second time

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Mara Venier would have made an unexpected decision regarding his marriage to Nicola Carraro. The woman would like to go up to the altar again to say the fateful yes. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Mara Venier and Nicola Carraro are one of them couples most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. The two got married on June 28, 2006 and on that occasion the ceremony it had been officiated by Walter Veltroni.

According to some rumors that have emerged on the net, the presenter and her husband would be willing to to get married for the second time. To spread the news was the weekly “Vero”. These are the words read in the magazine:

They are ready for an encore. Probably, however, it will be just the two of them and their closest loved ones.

On the occasion of the day June 28, 2023, the couple celebrated their anniversary of marriage. The Rai presenter had published aimage on his Instagram profile and, accompanying the caption, he had written a sweet dedication for her husband:

Happy anniversary my love… I would get back to you tomorrow.

Nicola Carraro had also shared one snap doing one Special Request to his wife:

Purple wedding, happy anniversary my love. Do you want to remarry me?

Mara Venier: the presumed location of the new orange blossoms

Contrary to what many might think, Nicola Carraro’s question was not alone symbolic. Therefore it seems that reality is hidden behind this request. Mara Venier and Nicola Carraro would be ready to get married for the second time and if the ceremony takes place, it will take place once again in Santo Domingo. Here man lives about six months every year. However, we are currently not aware of the reliability of this news as those directly involved have not yet released any declaration regarding the matter.