The Tourism Sector in Mallorca may soon get some desperately needed good news from the British Government.

There are reports that countries on the UK’s Green List May be revealed on May 1, to give tourists a chance to book their holidays.

Britain’s overseas travel restrictions are due to be lifted on May 17 and a new ‘traffic light’ system introduced, which tags countries as red, amber or green based on their epidemiological situation and vaccine roll out.

Sceptics say the Green List is unlikely to be revealed until May 7, but MPs are pushing for May 1, to give the Travel Industry a fighting chance to prepare for an onslaught of bookings.

Malta, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, America, New Zealand and Australia, are all tipped to be on the Green List, but Spain, Greece and Portugal might end up on the Amber List, which means people returning to the UK would have to quarantine for 10 days and have 2 PCR tests on day 2 and day 8 after they arrive.

Passengers arriving from Red List countries will have to quarantine at a Government approved hotel at their own expense for 10 days.

Spanish Tourism Under-Secretary, Fernando Valdes has made it clear that “Spain is desperate to welcome back Brits”And said he’s optimistic that they’ll return soon.

The UK is the second biggest tourist market for the Balearic Islands and if Mallorca and the other Islands are included on the Green List it will be a huge boost for the Tourism Sector.