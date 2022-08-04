Waiting for news about the film of Madame Web, part of Sony’s Spider-Verse and – at least according to what we know not of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – some photos from the set continue to suggest some of the content that will be presented. Let’s talk today specifically about the sighting of the well-known actor Adam Scott, who apparently will take part in the production.

As you can see in the Tweet present below, we are dealing with the actor with a somewhat casual clothing, which obviously recalls that of Peter Parker. While we don’t know if Spiderman will make an appearance on the show, it’s likely this was first seen in these leaked photos.

ADAM SCOTT ON THE MADAME WEB SET IM LOSING MY MIND pic.twitter.com/McvzzqCiRW – ad (@Iedtasso) July 28, 2022

Obviously, we have no confirmation as to who Spider-Man was dressed as Adam Scottbut it should be emphasized that the theory is quite probable and that consequently the confirmation could come within not too long directly from Sony.

With the movie that was recently postponedas detailed in this article, we just have to discover new content pending the release date of Madame Web in the room, a film that apparently will bring Adam Scott to the Marvel world, perhaps just ready to impersonate a Spider-Man with some year more than usual.