According to media reports, the youngest son of the Belarusian president moved to the Russian capital to continue his education in one of the Russian educational institutions.

Already in early September, the news about the move of the 16-year-old Nikolay Lukashenko to Moscow began to be discussed in social networks. It was alleged that he took the documents from the lyceum at the Belarusian State University, where he managed to enter before the start of the mass protests, and will now continue his studies at the private school “President” in Zhukovka near Moscow. The cost of training there, according to the school’s website, is from 180 to 240 thousand rubles. per month.

This information was later refuted. Then a new version appeared on social networks: Lukashenko Jr. will study either at the gymnasium at the Moscow State University, or at the Agricultural Academy named after Timiryazev under a different name. “So, if a man with a Kalashnikov assault rifle comes to your class and says that his name is Justin Timberlake, you should know: this is the son of the President of Belarus,” Ivan Urgant joked about this.

But the number of versions grew, despite everything. “He was transferred to Moscow in an atmosphere of secrecy, for the first time he was settled in the Belarusian embassy,” unnamed sources said. Kohl will supposedly study remotely and under an assumed name. Apparently, without leaving the embassy.

“We generally do not comment on the rumors, but we can say that he certainly does not live at the embassy,” said AiF in press service of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Moscow. They noticed that the other day Nikolai Lukashenko was with his father at one of the events in Minsk, the report from there was broadcast on TV.