Wobbly alliance? Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Russian Presidency/apaimages

Was that a word of power? According to his own statements, Alexander Lukashenko does not want to send the Belarusian army into the Ukraine war under any circumstances. He clearly justifies his no to Vladimir Putin.

Munich/Minsk – Things are no longer going militarily for Moscow’s army in the Ukraine war. Russia is running out of ammunition for its artillery, reports US Magazine foreign policy. And: Russian soldiers’ mothers should beg Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin for mercy because of their sons, writes the Moscow correspondent of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

Alexander Lukashenko: Is Belarus’ Ruler Abandoning Vladimir Putin?

But that’s not all: is Alexander Lukashenko now also letting “buddy” Putin down? Because: The authoritarian Belarusian head of state rules out direct deployment of his army in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. “If we directly intervene in this conflict with the armed forces, with soldiers, we are not contributing anything, we are only making it worse,” Lukashenko said in response to questions from Russian journalists, according to the Belta agency in Minsk.

According to him, the Belarusian army, which is 35,000 to 40,000 strong, will not solve the problem of this campaign for Russia. “We don’t interfere, we don’t kill anyone, we don’t send soldiers there because it’s not necessary,” Lukashenko said. Belarus supports Russia, but its role is different.

Lukashenko has made his country, which is heavily dependent on Moscow, available as a deployment area for Russian troops. Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are flown from there. After material losses by the Russian army, Belarus provides tanks and other weapons. Ukraine therefore regards the neighboring country as a warring party and also keeps troops in reserve in case it has to fend off a direct attack from Belarus.

Ukraine war: Alexander Lukashenko apparently moves away from Vladimir Putin

Lukashenko advocated peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. However, he claimed that Poland and the US were preventing Ukraine from negotiating. Meanwhile, Lukashenko apparently also moved Summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (ODKB) in Yerevan by Putin. The meeting with the President of Russia and the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan started on Thursday (November 24).

Recently, “the mass media circulated the thesis that the life and fate of ODKB depended on the operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: ‘If Russia wins, ODKB will live. If, God forbid, it doesn’t win, the ODKB will not exist.’ In our countries, too, many hotheads have started talking about this problem,” Lukashenko said loudly FAZ in Armenia: “I feel that we have come to the unanimous opinion that if – God forbid – Russia collapses, our place is among the rubble.” (dpa/pm)