Luis Díaz returned in style with Liverpool in England After the kidnapping of his father by the ELN, he was key in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town and shocked the football world.

The Colombian striker He had missed the games against Nottingham Forest, in the Premier League, and against Bournemouth in the League Cup, after the kidnapping of his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, was confirmed on Saturday, October 28 in the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira).

Luis Díaz did everything possible to score a special goal in a difficult moment and he achieved it in the 90+5 minute to give Liverpool a point in their visit to Luton Town and send a heartfelt message to his father.

After scoring with a header, He lifted his shirt and showed a message that read “Freedom for Dad.” The action moved the entire stadium and the world of football, which applauded the character, the Colombian in the midst of the storm he is going through.

English Federation is not going to sanction Luis Díaz

The English Football Association (FA) made a radical decision after the celebration of Luis Díaz and decided that he is not going to sanction him for an act that is prohibited in the Premier League.

“Luis Díaz will not face any action from the FA after the Liverpool star lifted his shirt to reveal message calling for father’s release during Luton draw”, revealed the Daily Mirror of England.

“Freedom for dad”: Luis Díaz’s message after his goal for Liverpool’s draw against Luton. Surely the most meaningful of his career. Free Luis Manuel Díaz now! pic.twitter.com/Mi5b3kG7CG — Alfonso Hernández (@AlfonsoH) November 5, 2023

According to the rules of the English federation, Players “cannot lift their shirts to reveal personal messages,” although in this case the regulation will be omitted.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, and the fact that the 26-year-old did not completely remove his shirt, it is understood that FA bosses will not press charges.”explained the cited media.

In fact, the match referee decided not to show him the yellow card for an action that is generally sanctioned in English football.

