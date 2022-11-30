Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister of Economics. (archive photo). © IMAGO/Thomas Trutschel/photothek.de

In order to eliminate the shortage of skilled workers in Germany, the immigration of workers should be made easier. The cabinet decided on corresponding plans.

Munich – There is a shortage of skilled workers in many sectors in Germany. The traffic light coalition is now taking action against this and wants to attract more workers to Germany. The high hurdles for immigration have prevented this so far. But that should change now.

Labor immigration: Traffic light decides on simplified processes

In addition to the rules for entry, the federal government also wants to simplify the recognition of professional qualifications. A corresponding plan was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday (November 30). Among other things, it stipulates that recognized foreign specialists should also be able to work in occupations that have little or nothing to do with their training.

For example, a mechanic could be hired as a warehouse clerk or a policewoman as a waitress. Work experience should be given more consideration when issuing a work visa. The qualifications acquired in the country of origin do not necessarily have to be recognized before entry.

Labor immigration: Ampel wants to introduce a points system for non-EU foreigners

The traffic light coalition is entering a completely new field with the idea of ​​using a point system to give non-EU foreigners the opportunity to move to Germany to look for a job. The key points agreed between the ministries state: “The selection criteria can include qualifications, language skills, professional experience, a connection to Germany and age.”

Discussions between the SPD, FDP and Greens are to be expected on this point in particular – until a draft law is available. For example: How many points are there for which language level? And how can the “German connection” be proven? The background here is the consideration that integration often goes better if you have already made several trips to the country, are employed by a German employer abroad or have relatives already living in Germany. Whether these relatives also have to work themselves is one of the questions that has not yet been clarified. Easier labor immigration is part of a package of legislative proposals on asylum and migration policy that are to be passed or at least initiated by the end of the year.

Habeck demands “quick, pragmatic implementation” – Heil sees “a big and important step”

“We will lower the thresholds for immigration,” said Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) on the project in Berlin. In addition to climate protection and digitization, the demographic change in the labor market is also causing major upheavals. Procedures to accelerate qualified immigration must be “implemented quickly and pragmatically”. The new plan will also improve “integration”.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) emphasized the great importance of the plan for Germany. The country needs “all helping hands and clever minds in the future,” says Heil. “Securing skilled workers is securing prosperity,” he emphasized. In all areas, such as nursing, childcare or public administration, millions of additional workers would be needed by 2035. “We will pull out all the stops to leverage domestic potential,” assured the minister, describing the federal government’s plans for a “massive recruitment strategy” as a “big and important step.” (bb/dpa)