HexWorks devs talked about post-launch support for Lords of the Fallenexplaining that they have some ideas in mind for some possible DLCswhich however will take shape only if there is someinterest from the players.
This, in summary, is what the studio boss, Saul Gascon, said during an interview with the MP1ST portal.
“We have several things in mind that will depend on community feedback“said Gascon. “So basically, now we have to plan for the future, which is our original plan, by working on the next game. But if the community asks us for more content, we could make an effort to create more content for the game we’re launching now this year. It will depend a lot on this factor.”
Lords of the Fallen will be supported for months after launch
DLC or not, Gascon has promised that Lords of the Fallen will be supported for at least 6 – 12 months post-launch via free updates that will include player-requested improvements and changes.
“Also, after launch, we’ll provide free updates, such as enhancements, based on your requests and feedback. We’ll do this for at least six months or a year after launch, depending on what you ask. It’s something we’ll do after launch.” launch.
We remind you that Lords of the Fallen will be available from October 13, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. In recent days, further details have arrived from the interviews granted by the development team, such as resolution and framerate of the console versions and an estimate of the number of hours necessary to complete the game.
