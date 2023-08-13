HexWorks devs talked about post-launch support for Lords of the Fallenexplaining that they have some ideas in mind for some possible DLCswhich however will take shape only if there is someinterest from the players.

This, in summary, is what the studio boss, Saul Gascon, said during an interview with the MP1ST portal.

“We have several things in mind that will depend on community feedback“said Gascon. “So basically, now we have to plan for the future, which is our original plan, by working on the next game. But if the community asks us for more content, we could make an effort to create more content for the game we’re launching now this year. It will depend a lot on this factor.”