‘Loki’ put an end to its part 2 on Disney Plus. However, the series of this character left many possibilities for a new installment by Marvel with the last chapter shown. Therefore, many are wondering if there will be a season 3 that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the famous streaming platform.

First of all, it is necessary to specify that ‘Loki’ launched its series on the Mickey platform in 2021 with Michael Waldron, with Tom Hiddleston as the protagonist, in addition to the participation of Sophia di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson. Therefore, you have to continue reading this note to know all the details.

Will ‘Loki’ have season 3 on Disney Plus?

After having finished ‘Loki 2’Marvel has not yet made the official announcement to release a new season in Disney Plus. For this reason, you will have to wait a while to know for sure if there will be another delivery.

On the other hand, even though the grand finale with Tom Hiddleston leaves many doors open, director Eric Martin mentioned in an interview with CinemaBlend that the series was only projected for two parts.

What did the director say about ‘Loki’ season 3?

“We approach it as two halves of a book. First season, the first half. Second season, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don’t know. I just wanted to tell a complete story through those two seasons,” said Eric Martin.

What’s next in the MCU after the end of ‘Loki’ season 2?

According to the report presented by Variety, after the end of season 2 of ‘Loki’, it is time to give a pass to ‘Avengers. The Kang Dynasty’, a film that will be released in 2026. This will be the fifth installment that will be part of the Avengers saga.

