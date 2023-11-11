During the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hiddleston he expressed his opinion on a possible cameo in the third film dedicated to the talkative mercenary.

After the finale of the chat, and beloved, second season of Lokimany narrative arcs have been completed but there has still been no shortage of theories and hypotheses about the future, in this case precisely about the return of the God of Deception, and many believe that this could occur exactly in Deadpool 3, in light of the potential connections that the latter has with the show and about which rumors have persisted for some time.

Precisely in this regard, the actor declared that the possibility of slipping in time offers a Loki, unlike others, reasonable ideas to return, so it cannot be totally ruled out. After all, we have already seen several times the God of deception dying and then returning, and now that literally everything is possible between passages from one universe to another and time jumps, there can be an infinite number of ways to bring the two characters together within the same film.

While he didn’t completely close the door, he still seemed vague, but vague and unconfirmed statements are certainly nothing new when it comes to the future of major franchises like the MCU. So, as usualwe invite you to take everything exclusively with pliers as there is nothing certain and confirmed by authoritative sources outside of simple “fan theories”.