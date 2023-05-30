Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona or will he go to play in Saudi Arabia?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The Argentine would make the decision sooner rather than later.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández assured that Leo Messi wants “all the culés, regardless of whether he comes or not” and that everything depends on “what he wants to do”.
In which team will Messi play?
“All the culés agree that Messi deserves a farewell, a tribute, let’s see. Messi is the history of the club, we don’t know if he will come or not, but he is the best footballer in history and he also deserves a farewell” , insisted the Barcelona coach.
So far, Messi’s decision is not known. In Arabia they talk about a million-dollar contract that would allow his move to Hilal. And in Spain they say that he has already enrolled his children in a school in Barcelona.
“I think is disrespecfull”. This is how Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, reacted to the news with which the French agency AFP reported, at the beginning of May, that the ’10’ of the Argentine National Team would play next season in Saudi Arabia.
To date, the next team of the Argentine ’10’ has not been confirmed.
More news
SPORTS
*With EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #return #Barcelona #play #Saudi #Arabia
Leave a Reply