Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona or will he go to play in Saudi Arabia?

May 30, 2023
Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona or will he go to play in Saudi Arabia?


Will Lionel Messi play in Saudi Arabia?Will Lionel Messi play in Saudi Arabia?

The Argentine would make the decision sooner rather than later.

The Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández assured that Leo Messi wants “all the culés, regardless of whether he comes or not” and that everything depends on “what he wants to do”.

In which team will Messi play?

“All the culés agree that Messi deserves a farewell, a tribute, let’s see. Messi is the history of the club, we don’t know if he will come or not, but he is the best footballer in history and he also deserves a farewell” , insisted the Barcelona coach.

So far, Messi’s decision is not known. In Arabia they talk about a million-dollar contract that would allow his move to Hilal. And in Spain they say that he has already enrolled his children in a school in Barcelona.

“I think is disrespecfull”. This is how Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, reacted to the news with which the French agency AFP reported, at the beginning of May, that the ’10’ of the Argentine National Team would play next season in Saudi Arabia.

To date, the next team of the Argentine ’10’ has not been confirmed.

SPORTS
