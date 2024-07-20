World champion and two-time champion of America with the Argentine National Team, Lionel Messi, is recovering after having suffered an injury to his right ankle in the final of the 2024 Copa América and one of the most worrying doubts is about his participation in the Leagues Cup 2024 which starts next week.
Unfortunately, everything indicates that he will not be able to see action at least in the group stage, since once he has undergone the corresponding medical examinations, the Inter Miami reported that the Argentine captain suffered a ligament injury. The good news is that he did not need surgery.
“Following the medical assessment, it has been determined that Leo Messi has an injury to the ligament of his right ankle. The captain’s availability will be determined based on regular assessments and the progress of his recovery,” they revealed.
The recovery will depend entirely on the progress of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, however, such injuries take between four and six weeks to heal.
The Leagues Cup 2024 officially starts on July 26 and ends on August 25. Unfortunately, it is almost certain that Leo Messi will miss at least the first phase.
From the start, the technical team headed by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino The team will be without its captain and key player for four matches, two corresponding to the MLS season and the first two in the Group Stage of the Leagues Cup, so if the Garzas team advances to the next round, we could see the Argentine star in action.
These would be the matches that Messi would miss in the first instance:
