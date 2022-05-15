Will Lionel Messi play for Barcelona again? This says Jorge, his father

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, assured this Sunday upon his arrival in Barcelona that “I hope Leo returns to Barça one day.”

Jorge, in some images released by the ‘Twitch’ channel ‘Jijantes and by Mega’, made these statements upon arrival at the private flight terminal of the El Prat de Llobregat airport.

Shortly before taking a vehicle that was waiting for him, Leo Messi’s father was asked if he would like his son to return to Barça to play and he said: “Hopefully, one day…”.

Answered: “Well, yes” when asked if Leo was happy in Paris and reported that his son is not going to come to Barcelona during the summer holidays.

Leo Messi, who left Barcelona last August, has a valid contract with Paris Saint Germain until June 30, 2023, with the option of extending it for one more season

EFE