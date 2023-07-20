inter miami and Blue Cross will meet this Friday, July 21, on the first day of the League Cup, a tournament in which, for the first time, all the MLS and Liga MX teams will participate. The duel is scheduled to take place at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This meeting has a special flavor because it could represent the debut of Lionel Messi with the Herons.
However, in the last hours some statements have suggested that the Argentine star would not see minutes against the Celeste Machine. David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, spoke briefly about the match against Cruz Azul and hinted that Messi’s participation in it is in doubt.
“Against Cruz Azul it will be a difficult game. We know that it is a great team with good players. We don’t know if Lio is going to play the game or if he will have minutes, because I think that, after all, he needs to be ready (…) We have to protect him and make sure that he is ready, because he has been on vacation and has just arrived in Miami; I think that Lio and “Tata” will decide when he will play and if he will play on Friday, but the atmosphere here will be incredible and hopefully we can win.”
– David Beckham in interview
In an interview with ESPN, Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami’s new strategist, spoke about the duel against Cruz Azul and mentioned that both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets could be active in the first match of the Leagues Cup.
“It is probable that Messi will be there, later we will define if at the beginning, Busquets will also be there.”
– Gerardo Martino on ESPN
Both elements were officially presented on Sunday at a massive event and have trained this week with the team. Will Lionel Messi debut as an Inter Miami player against Cruz Azul?
