With Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo miles away in Saudi Arabia, a golden age of European soccer has come to an end.
The pair battled for the better part of a decade in La Liga as Barcelona and Real Madrid vied for superiority in Spain.
However, in recent years, the pair have traveled nomadically around the world, leaving fans with fewer and fewer opportunities to see the two modern soccer geniuses square off.
So will fans get a chance to see a Messi vs Ronaldo in the future?
There is no official match that will see Messi’s Inter Miami face Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the 2023/24 season. The two clubs are separated by around 12,070 kilometers over the North Atlantic Ocean and obviously play in different leagues.
Had Messi chosen to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, he would have been available to face Ronaldo in a pre-season friendly. PSG announced in early June that he would face Al-Nassr in July.
There are also no plans so far for an international match between Portugal and Argentina, with both players still active for their teams. However, Messi and Ronaldo have only met on the national stage twice, in 2011 and 2014.
Both scored in the first game, a 2-1 Argentina win where Angel Di Maria also scored, before Portugal got their revenge three years later at Old Trafford with a late Raphael Guerreiro goal.
The last competitive match in which Messi and Ronaldo met was in the 2020/21 Champions League when Barcelona faced Juventus in the group stage.
Ronaldo did not play in the first match between the teams. That match ended with a score from Ousmane Dembele and a late goal from Messi sealed Barça’s 2-0 win at Juventus Stadium.
It was another away win in the second leg, as Juve did better at the Camp Nou. Ronaldo was able to steal the show with two penalty goals in a 3-0 win, with Weston McKennie scoring the other goal.
The last time they shared a pitch together was in January 2023 during an exhibition match when a stellar Saudi Pro League side took on PSG, who brought on Messi after their World Cup win alongside stars like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.
It was Ronaldo’s first game since moving to Saudi Arabia after his departure from Manchester United. PSG were left with a 5-4 victory despite the expulsion of full-back Juan Bernat.
Messi and Ronaldo met for the first time in the 2007/08 Champions League semifinals. Neither player made the score in the two games as Man Utd beat the Catalans 1-0 on aggregate
Messi scored a year later as Barca won the UCL in Rome before Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid as the two iconic La Liga stars began their legendary rivalry.
#Lionel #Messi #Cristiano #Ronaldo #play #season
Leave a Reply