The American legal drama series ‘El abogado del Lincoln’, or ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, by its name in English, and which is starred by the Mexican actor Manuel García-Rulfo, has just finished its second season and, immediately, everyone who was caught up with its plot began to wonder if a new installment of the production was going to come out, based on the 2008 novel ‘The Brass Verdict’, which was written by Michael Conelly. For this reason, here we will tell you some details about the possible development of a part 3 of the successful Netflix series.

When will season 3 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ premiere?

For now, Netflix has not yet ruled on a possible third installment of the series created and produced by david e kelleyHowever, the final chapter of season 2 left some loose ends that could be resolved in a new part. Despite this, fans do not have to worry, since, remember, the second season was announced just a month after the first, so if a new one was released, it would be announced in September of this year.

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ centers on Mickey Haller, a lawyer who runs his buffet from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Photo: Netflix

When did the second season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ premiere?

The second installment of the fiction premiered on August 3, 2023 and consisted of 10 chapters, the same amount as the first part, which was released on May 13, 2022. In the new season, Mickey Haller suffers an accident, which is why he must be transferred to a hospital, while the date of the Lisa’s trial is coming up, so she can’t afford to have any more setbacks.

Where to watch season 2 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’?

All the episodes of the second season as well as the first can be seen on the platform of Netflix. For this reason, you will need to create an account to subscribe to the famous streaming page and be able to enjoy not only ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, but many other movies and series.

This is the cast of ‘Lincoln’s lawyer’

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Becky Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott.

Watch the trailer for the second season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

