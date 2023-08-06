The League Cup 2023 It has not been a good tournament for most of the clubs in the MX League. Only five of 18 teams managed to reach the round of 16, which represents a great failure for Mexican soccer.
Because a large part of the clubs that make up Liga MX have already been eliminated, some journalists and fans They have wondered if the activity of the Apertura 2023 tournament should be resumed.
Chivas de Guadalajara, Necaxa, Santos Laguna, Xolos de Tijuana, Atlético de San Luis, FC Juárez, Puebla, Mazatlán, Pachuca, Pumas, Cruz Azul, Atlas and León have already been eliminated from the Leagues Cup.
With these clubs, The Apertura 2023 tournament could be resumed and four of the matches corresponding to matchday 4 and five more from matchday 5 could be brought forward. But what does Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga MX, think about it?
In an interview with journalist Luis Castillo, Mikel Arriola indicated that there is no possibility that Liga MX activity will resume earlier than planned. The president of the league mentioned that the agreements with Major League Soccer (MLS) are very clear and that until August 18 both leagues will remain stopped.
“We have had permanent meetings with MLS and with the Liga MX clubs. The longest waiting scenario is 18 days, because we reactivated the league on the weekend of August 18, so that it was very clear.”
– Mikel Arriola in interview
It is evident that Liga MX accepted several disadvantageous conditions when joining the Leagues Cup. Will there be a second edition of the binational tournament? So far the contest has been disastrous for the Mexican teams. And not only in the sporty aspect.
