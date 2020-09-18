What is White Dwarf Star? When our sun-like stars die or all their fuel is exhausted, only one Core (the innermost part) remains. It is called White Dwarf. They are 100 times smaller than our sun. Their size is equal to that of Earth. Their small size makes it easy for scientists to study them. The author of this study, Lisa Kaltenegger, has said that if the planets of such stars are orbiting, then the scars associated with life can be discovered in the next few years.

Will see traces of life Ryan McDonald, the study’s co-lead author, said that water and carbon-dioxide can be detected in a few hours with the help of the James Webb telescope. By observing this powerful telescope for two days, gases such as ozone and methane can be detected. Well, it has been known for about 100 years that rocky objects revolve around dead stars. It is detected on the basis of obstruction in the light coming from the stars. Therefore, life can also be expected on such a planet.

So what will happen after the sun? Currently, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is doing this. If such a planet is found, then Lisa and her team have models ready to find traces of life on its atmosphere. Now with the arrival of James Webb next year, this discovery can be accelerated. If the possibility of life arises, then it will be a big achievement because our sun will also become White Dwarf one day. If life continues on his orbiting planet while going through the White Dwarf, it will be a matter of relief for Earth.

Scientists have figured out a way to detect planets orbiting dead stars. Recently, one such planet was discovered that was orbiting a White Dwarf Star. At the same time, researchers from Cornell University of America have shown in a new study that the James Webb Space Telescope, launched in October next year, can discover life on such planets. It is being prepared by NASA, the country’s space agency. If life is found on such planets, then you will get important information about the future of our Earth.