Good news coming for all fans of the highly acclaimed action adventure from Eidos Interactive. According to what emerged in the last few hours, it would seem that Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver could not only receive a remaster, but let this come announced later this year.

The indiscretion was shared in the past few hours by the well-known insider Idle Sloth, who would have found the news from a recent report by The Xbox Era and by the leaker Nick Shpeshal. According to the information leaked so far, the remastered of the title could be shown at GamesCom, at the Tokyo Game Show 2021 or even at The Game Awards.

Clearly, at the moment very few details are known about the project, but the good Nick has “confirmed” that the new project in progress at the studios of Square Enix (which in the past acquired Eidos Interactive). It is not clear at the moment whether the project in question is related to a remaster or a remake.

So after removing Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver from Steam in recent months to work on some important updates, inviting store users to come back soon to find out what’s new.

Furthermore, analyzing the XboxEra podcast it is not clear if it will only have a makeover Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, and the successful chapters, or even the first title in the series.

Although Crystal Dynamics is currently working to support Marvel’s Avengers, and with Eidos Montreal filing down the last few items ahead of the launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (coming out on consoles and PC on October 26, 2021), it would appear that Square Enix has plans to bring some of its historic franchises back to life.

On hold to know even more about the story, we remind you to take this information with due precautions, given that at the moment there has been no confirmation from Square and the insider himself is not 100% sure.