LeBron James could tell the Lakers at any time that he will become a free agent.

The 39-year-old basketball player, according to reports, will not exercise his player option that he has signed for the 2024-25 campaign and which is valued at $51.4 million, meaning he would be free and unrestricted as of June 30.

The Los Angeles franchise does not want to lose the player, and there is talk that the plan would be for him to sign a new agreement for three seasons.

Likewise, the question is how much money LeBron wants to stay with the Lakers, if he is looking for a contract for more than 150 million dollars for those three years, or lower his salary to help other stars arrive to fight for the championship.

Several teams would be willing to sign James, and two of them are the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, who have high-level players on their roster.

Now, Bronny, LeBron’s son, will be available for the NBA Draft, which will be next week, and the “King’s” agent was clear this week by emphasizing that the team that selects Bronny is not guaranteed that James will play. with them.