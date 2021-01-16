After the election of Armin Laschet as CDU chairman, the question of chancellor slowly arises. The reactions from other parties are subdued.

Berlin – Armin Laschet (CDU) himself says that the time for the chancellor question has not yet come. “Now we have to get through the pandemic well, we will have to measure who wants to govern,” he said in an interview with ZDF. But of course after that CDU chair election before the Bundestag election – and the question arises.

At least one party did after the election Laschets not necessarily lost in self-confidence – and seems to believe that they can defeat the Union with whoever is at the head of the Union. “We are looking forward to an exciting political competition about the question of what force will lead our country courageously, decisively and with renewed vigor out of the crisis into this decisive decade,” they both announce Party leaders of the Greens, Annalena Bearbock and Robert Habeck.

Laschet is CDU chairman: The Greens see the Union as overrated

They too had initially congratulated. But they assume that the union is currently still strong in the polls because Angela Merkel’s handling of the pandemic is well received by the citizens. But that is exactly what will be difficult with a new candidate for chancellor: “The Union is overrated and knows it too,” stated Robert Habeck.

“In the coalition, coping with Corona is a challenge that cannot tolerate any further internal party competition between the conservatives,” were almost warning words from the SPD chairman Saskia Eskenwhich also gave good success in bringing the Union together.

FDP leader Christian Lindner tweeted: “To such a good cooperation and such a sporting competition as state chairman as we both had earlier as NRW state chairman.”

After the election of Armin Laschet (CDU): There are also clearly critical voices from the left

“With Laschet, the CDU now has a new party chairman, but by no means a candidate for chancellor,” said the left-wing chairwoman Katja Kipping: “No matter who wins the race for CDU candidate for chancellor, the CDU will not be ready for that

Set the course so that we come out of the crisis fairly. ”

“With Armin Laschet and Jens Spahn, the CDU elected the steward of the status quo, ”said Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth in the “Augsburger Allgemeine” – it also refers to the election of the Federal Minister of Health as CDU party vice. And the movement “Fridays for Future“Throws the NRW Prime Minister even a “climate blockade”. The AfD criticized above all that with Laschet the politics of Angela Merkel will be continued. (kat)