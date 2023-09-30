‘Perdóname’, a Peruvian novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will premiere its third chapter. In this episode of the new América TV production, we will see that Lara Ferrada will be seized by guilt after the arrest of Lito Acosta, her ex-husband, with whom she has a son, so she will seek to approach him to talk now that he was released later 15 years of being in prison. On the other hand, the former boxer will commit to his community to end the threat of quota collectors.

Don’t miss the new and exciting chapter of ‘Perdóname’, a Peruvian novel produced by Michelle AlexanderTo do this, here we leave you a complete guide with all the details so you can see it LIVE and ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 3 of the novel ‘Forgive me’

When does episode 3 of ‘Perdóname’ premiere LIVE on América TV?

Chapter 3 of the novel ‘Forgive me’ will be released TODAY, Friday, September 29, 2023. According to the trailer, we will see that Lara will no longer be able to handle her guilt and will try to find Lito to talk; Furthermore, Joaquín, their son, will confess to his sister that the man who has just been released from prison is his father. Also, the former boxer will commit to his community to free himself from the threat of quota collectors.

What time to watch the novel ‘Perdóname’ on América TV LIVE?

The Peruvian novel ‘Forgive me’ is broadcast minutes after ‘At the bottom there is room’ on the channel America TV. This broadcast is done completely LIVE and we will see Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos as the protagonists of a story full of wounds from the past, in which they will seek forgiveness and get a second chance.

Aldo Miyashiro’s children starred in tense scenes with their mother, Érika Villalobos, in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Where to see ‘Perdóname’, the novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

‘Forgive me’starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, can be seen exclusively on the screens of America TV. This new production by Michelle Alexander arrived on Peruvian television on September 27, 2023 and presents a new plot that promises to conquer the public at night, from Monday to Friday.

How to watch América TV GO FREE ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the open signal of America TV to see the Peruvian novel ‘Forgive me’you can enter the channel’s official website or download its application America tvGO. In both services, you can watch the new series by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos completely free, LIVE and ONLINE.