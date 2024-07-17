Lamine Yamal, named “Best Young Player of Euro 2024” by UEFA, is eagerly awaited for his return to BarcelonaBut the question that all fans are asking is whether or not he will participate in the American tour with Barça this summer. The answer has been revealed.
Lamine Yamal had an impressive season. Now he will have to focus on his club to start his pre-season. For the third year in a row, FC Barcelona will play preparation matches in the United States. The matches will be played against Manchester City on July 30, 2024, against Real Madrid on August 3 and against AC Milan on August 6.
The club has finally decided on the presence of Lamine Yamal for the trip to America. According to information from Sport the youngster will not be available for the tour. The club would prefer to give him a little rest after such a long season, but above all to keep him in good health. In fact, the winger played a full season with Xavi’s squad and a great European tournament with Luis de la Fuente in Germany.
Without their young talent, the Blaugrana players will face Real Madrid on August 3. The match will be played at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. It has a capacity of around 82,500 spectators and the 2026 World Cup final will also be played there. It will be the sixth time that Barça have played at this venue. As a quick reminder, the Blaugranas have beaten the Madrid team on three occasions in the last three American classics, in 2017, 2022 and 2023 (3-2, 1-0 and 3-0).
More Barcelona news:
#Lamine #Yamal #part #Barcelonas #tour #United #States
Leave a Reply