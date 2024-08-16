He FC Barcelona travels this Saturday to Mestalla to face Valencia on the first day of La Liga 2024/25The doubt over Lamine Yamal’s presence arises after the serious incidents suffered by his father in recent days.
LaLiga returned on Thursday. Athletic Bilbao and Getafe drew 1-1 in the first game of the season, and Betis Sevilla and Girona also drew 1-1. On Saturday, it will be FC Barcelona’s turn to play their first game of the season. Hansi Flick’s men will travel to Valencia, where they will be able to count on Lamine Yamal. However, it seems unlikely that the latter will start the match.
Precisely, Sports World reveals that the best young player at Euro 2024 will travel, just a few days after the attack on his father, who was rushed to hospital. Catalan media reveal that the player received very strong support from the entire Catalan team.
This information was confirmed by Flick at a press conference. “It will be available”, the German coach limited himself to commenting.
While Lamine Yamal is coming off a full season of over 50 games at just 17 years old, the latter already returned to the green square on Monday against AS Monaco, less than a month after the Euro final. While he should get minutes on Saturday in Valencia, it will be important for Barça and Hansi Flick to better manage the fitness of the European champion.
It is a case that may remind us of Pedri, who has not been free from injuries for three years, and a more than complete 2020/21 season.
