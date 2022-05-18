Two brands of the Volkswagen Group in F1, that is also enough. While Audi and Porsche are eager to start in the highest racing class, Lamborghini sees nothing in F1. TopGear asked the big boss of the brand, Stephan Winkelmann.

“We think Formula 1 is something that is not part of our idea for the future, because when we talk about motorsport, it should always have a relationship with the street-legal cars,” he told TopGear. So we shouldn’t expect an F1 car for the street like the Mercedes-AMG One or the Aston Martin Valkyrie from Lambo.

Lamborghini was once in F1

Lamborghini had a short career in F1. In 1991 they built the Lambo 291 with a 3.5 liter V12 engine. The car’s manufacturer was officially Modena Team. The car only ran for one season and did not score a single point.

Now that Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess has all but confirmed that Porsche and Audi will enter F1, Lamborghini prefers to focus on Le Mans. For the long-distance race, the Italians will come with a new hybrid racer in 2024.

“Endurance racing and the LMDh have a lot to do with how we can convert the technology into street-legal cars, and Formula 1 doesn’t,” Winkelmann told TopGear. Indeed, those hypercar racers will be a nice test for the upcoming hybrid supercars. The successor to the Aventador will be a hybrid – and we will see it next year.

Lamborghini is too busy

Apart from the technical transfer, Winkelmann’s team is just too busy. “We started with a single brand racing series and at the time that was a big step for us,” he said. He refers to the Huracán Super Trofeo racers. ‘This one [de aanstaande Le Mans-inzending] eats up all the resources we have in terms of manpower and development capacity.’

“Along with all the changes we have in the normal line-up, there is no further plan to go into Formula 1,” he added. And that’s kind of a pity.