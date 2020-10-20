The Army is preparing for an eighth round of talks with China to resolve the deadlock over the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Army chiefs are discussing the issue with top military officials. The Army wants the negotiations to be decisive this time and a way out of retreat from tense areas. The meeting is likely to take place this week.

Army sources said that the date has not been decided yet, but talks will take place this week. There has been positive progress in the last two meetings, but we want that the effect should be seen on the ground as well. The Chinese military should retreat from the disputed sites and restore the former position.

Also read- Pakistan bowed in front of China, ban removed from Tittock within 10 days

In the eighth round of military commanders meeting, procedures are likely to be finalized so that the forces retreat and the situation is restored before May. Although China’s stubborn approach in this matter is worrying, India does not want to let the deadlock persist for long. Because its message is also going wrong. Therefore, it is India’s effort to implement this retreat formula.

Also read- Twitter made a big mistake, told Jammu and Kashmir part of China, not yet apologized

ITBP DG Milam arrives at last post of India-China border

To fill the new vigor in the ITBP DG jawans, the last outpost on the China border reached Milam by walking 13 km. He reached there and took stock of the security system. On Monday, ITBP DG SS Deshwal left for Bugamiyar post along with the jawans at 7 am. After traveling 13 km on foot, he reached the last outpost located on the China border, he renewed the soldiers.