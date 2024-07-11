Britain, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and once a coal-burning imperial giant, wants to be a “clean energy superpower.”

At least that is the promise of the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His Labour Party won the parliamentary elections on 4 Julyending 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

Labour made big campaign promises on climate. How this plays out will impact not just the lives of Britons, but also the nation’s global standing.

Britain is one of the biggest climate polluters in history. It is where the Industrial Revolution began in the 18th century, giving rise to a global economy powered by coal, oil and gas and, with it, planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Other industrialised countries are therefore likely to be watching closely the speed and scale of Britain’s energy transition.

Britain sees itself as a climate leader. In 2008, it became the first among major industrialized countries to pass a climate change law. Its emissions have since declined. In 2021, its government set a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 78 percent by 2035, relative to 1990 levels. But getting there is the hard part. The new government faces a cost-of-living crisis, geopolitical turmoil abroad and extreme weather events exacerbated by rising fossil fuel emissions.

Starmer’s campaign manifesto promised “zero-carbon electricity by 2030.” Luckily for him, the country is on track to do just that. The last coal-fired power station is scheduled to close in September. Coal has gone from supplying 40 percent of its electricity in 2012 to almost zero today, reports Carbon Brief, an independent climate news site.

The challenge is to reduce dependence on gas, which will supply more than 30 percent of Britain’s electricity by 2023. The government must reduce that figure to zero by 2030, or find ways to capture and bury the greenhouse gases produced by gas plants.

Labour leaders have also said they would double onshore wind capacity, quadruple offshore wind capacity and triple solar power.

In the North Sea, oil extraction has declined over the past 20 years. But the issue of oil and gas licences in these waters is politically charged.

Last year, Rishi Sunak, the Conservative Prime Minister, launched a system for issuing new licences, prompting the resignation of a former energy minister who said it would cause “future damage”. The Labour government has said it would stop issuing new licences and raise the tax on oil and gas companies from 75 per cent to 78 per cent.

Britain had broad political consensus on the need to tackle climate change, dating back to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. But Sunak considered the green transition too costly. For example, what was to be a ban on new petroleum and diesel cars in 2030 was delayed until 2035.

Starmer is likely to reinstate the ban until 2030. He has also promised to double funding for energy efficiency programmes and create a new national energy company which he says will cut energy bills.

Meanwhile, There is pressure from the far-right Reform UK party to abandon the net-zero emissions target for 2050.