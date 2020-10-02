Social media posts suggest that laboratories will not be held liable for adverse reactions from a future COVID-19 vaccine.

For several weeks, publications on blogs and social networks have suggested that in the event of problematic side effects from the future vaccine against COVID-19, laboratories would be exonerated from all liability. This is not the case. Even if a support of part of the cost of legal actions is in certain cases considered.

A widely shared blog post suggests that people affected by side effects from a COVID 19 vaccine would have no legal recourse.

This is wrong and the European Commission is very clear: agreements reached to obtain vaccines as part of the European strategy to combat COVID-19 will fully comply with European Union legislation. In a judgment taken in June 2017, the Court of Justice of the European Union had held that the responsibility of a vaccine in the development of a disease could be recognized even in the absence of scientific consensus.

In France, in the event of harm related to compulsory vaccination, a victim can be compensated by the National Medical Accident Compensation Office. In the event of harm related to a recommended vaccination, there is no specific procedure but different remedies are possible. UThe conciliation and compensation committee may in particular seek the liability of the vaccine producer or the doctor or any other person who participated in the vaccination.

Like any medicine, a vaccine can cause side and / or unwanted effects. which can be classified according to how often they occur. To these effects listed in the vaccine leaflet, can, very rarely, be added, after the vaccine has been placed on the market, unexpected side effects. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmaceutical companies are forced to move quickly. The timeframe from the period of conception to marketing authorization is usually ten years. A shortened period of 12 to 18 months may result in not being able to study all the long-term adverse effects.

In this context, the laboratories have been lobbying in recent weeks on European governments to share the financial risks in the event of subsequent patient complaints for side effects. The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations had confirmed to Agence France Presse in early September to be “in discussion with the European authorities” to develop a compensation system in the event of side effects.

In order to compensate for the potential risks taken by manufacturers due to the exceptionally short lead time for vaccine development, the contracts currently negotiated provide for Member States to compensate the manufacturer for any liabilities incurred only under the specific conditions defined in these contracts. .The European Commissionhttps://ec.europa.eu/

The Commission states that “the responsibility always remains with the companies“.

The European Union has, to date, concluded advance purchase agreements (pre-purchase agreements which are not definitively binding on the States) with the Swedish-British laboratory AstraZeneca, as well as with the Franco-British Sanofi -GSK. Each agreement is specific.

According to a European Union official quoted by Reuters, EU governments will have to pay a contribution to the legal costs of AstraZeneca in case of lawsuits for possible side effects of its vaccine against COVID-19. According to the same official, AstraZeneca, which offers the cheapest vaccine, obtained conditions different from those obtained by Sanofi and additional support from the European Union. AstraZeneca would only have to pay legal costs up to a certain threshold. This agreement with AstraZeneca was concluded in August but the liability clauses and other aspects of the contract remain confidential.

At a debate in the European Parliament with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday 22 September, several parliamentarians called for increased transparency regarding supply contracts signed with laboratories. The European Commission, for its part, emphasizes the need to protect contracts, ongoing trade negotiations and financial information in a particularly competitive context.