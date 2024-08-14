Real Madrid and Atalanta will face off in the final of the European Super Cup on Wednesday. The match is set to be attractive, not only because the first title of the season is at stake for both teams, but also because we will finally be able to see Kylian Mbappé playing for Madrid.
Everything indicates that the French star will play in this match and will also do so as a starter alongside Vinicius and Rodrygo in the attacking trident. Without a doubt, the moment of seeing him step onto the pitch with the Real Madrid shirt and playing his first minutes as a Real Madrid player is one of the most eagerly awaited by all the Merengue fans.
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Mbappé is ready to play and could indeed start: “We are doing very well, Kylian too and he can start like everyone else here. Everyone can play even though we haven’t had much time. He is adapting very well, he is focused, he shows extraordinary quality,” said the Italian.
The French player has not yet played a single minute with his new team, as Ancelotti gave more days off to all the players who played in the semi-finals and final of the Euro Cup and the Copa America. Therefore, Mbappé was one of the players who did not go on the pre-season tour of the United States with the rest of the team and joined the training sessions in Valdebebas once the three friendly matches were played.
Possible lineup for Real Madrid vs Atalanta
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Mendy,
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé
