Kylian Mbappé, the new star of Real Madrid, has started his journey at the white club with a promising debut in the European Super Cup, where he scored his first goal in a merengue shirt. However, in the first matchday of La Liga, played at Mallorca, Mbappé failed to find the net and Real Madrid could only pick up one point. Now, the team faces Valladolid, a newly promoted team, in the second matchday, and the need to pick up the three points is palpable.
Today’s game at the Santiago Bernabéu will mark Mbappé’s long-awaited debut in front of his new fans. After a pre-season in which he has shown glimpses of his quality and with a goal already under his belt, everything indicates that the French striker will be a starter in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven. The Italian coach has had faith in him since his arrival, and barring a last-minute surprise, Mbappé will lead the Madrid attack in search of his first goal at the Bernabéu.
Expectations are high, not only because of his goalscoring ability, but also because of the possibility that Mbappé will score his first goal in front of his new fans in a key match for Real Madrid. Fans hope that the Frenchman will be the standout figure in his first home game and that, with his speed and finishing, he can guide the team to a crucial victory in this second league matchday.
#Kylian #Mbappé #play #match #Real #Madrid #Valladolid #today
Leave a Reply