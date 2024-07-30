Real Madrid face AC Milan on July 31 at Soldier Field in Chicago, in one of the most anticipated matches of the preseason. The big question on all fans’ minds is whether Kylian Mbappé will wear the white shirt in this match. Let’s solve this mystery.
Will Kylian Mbappé play in the first friendly between Real Madrid and Milan?
No, in this case the Frenchman will not play this match with the white team. In fact, he will not even travel with the team to the United States tour, due to a decision made by both Ancelotti and the rest of the coaching staff who have preferred, after the long last season and also after having played in the European Championship, to give more rest to their new star.
Is there any Real Madrid player in this situation?
Indeed, Kylian Mbappé will not be the only player that fans in the United States will not be able to enjoy during this pre-season there. Real Madrid have also preferred that the following players extend their holidays a little longer: Ferland Mendy, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde.
When will we be able to see Kylian Mbappé debut for Real Madrid?
Considering that Mbappé has not gone on the tour of the United States, it is estimated that until the European Super Cup match against Atalanta next month August 14th It would not be possible to see him dressed in white on the pitch. Although there would be no better setting to see a galactico like him, making his debut with a trophy with his new club.
