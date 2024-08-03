Real Madrid will play their second preseason match in the United States this Saturday, early Sunday morning in Spain, against their eternal rival, FC Barcelona, in the Soccer Champions Tour 2024.
Despite being a friendly match, the Clasico always arouses great expectations around the world, as both teams have big stars in their ranks. However, not all of them will be on the pitch tonight at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and one of the big absentees is Kylian Mbappé.
The French player will also miss the match against FC Barcelona after missing the Whites’ debut against Milan. Mbappé will not join the pre-season with his new club until the end of the tour of the United States, so he will not play the third friendly on American soil against Chelsea next Tuesday.
The one who will be able to play his first Clásico as a Real Madrid player is the other signing this summer, the Brazilian Endrick.
The French winger, like all the players who played in the semi-finals of the Euro Cup or the Copa America, has been called up to Valdebebas on 7 August to begin the pre-season. Therefore, the Madridistas will still have to wait to see their big star make his debut with Real Madrid.
There is still no official date for Kylian Mbappé’s debut in the white shirt but it could be on August 14 against Atalanta in the European Super Cup in Warsaw.
