The French t-shirt Kylian Mbappé was dyed red at the end of France’s 1-0 victory over Austria in its first match of the Euro 2024.
When an Austrian cross was headed for the penalty in stoppage time, the France captain threw his head towards the ball, only to meet the shoulder of centre-back Kevin Danso. You didn’t need to be a doctor to see that the Real Madrid star had broken his nose.
French fans have been concerned about Mbappé’s fitness in the days since, with a crucial clash against the Netherlands this Friday. Without his talisman, Les Bleus will be a little nervous against the 1988 European champions.
It was quickly confirmed that Mbappé had broken his nose after being taken to Dusseldorf hospital. He has since returned to France’s training camp and has been photographed alongside his team-mates as they arrive in Leipzig for Friday’s match against the Netherlands.
For now, however, remains a major health concern for coach Didier Deschamps, with his participation against the Dutch in doubt. Fortunately, he does not need surgery and will return to participate in Euro 2024 as long as his injury does not worsen, but he will need to wear a protective mask for the remainder of his stay in Germany. He is feared that he will miss the rest of the group stage.
Mbappe would be a big absentee for the French on Friday night, with the 25-year-old scoring four goals in two Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Dutch. Against a stern defense that includes the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake, Mbappe’s unavailability could prove costly.
