Real Madrid want to prepare as best as possible for the 2024/25 season. The Madrid club will be aiming to win many trophies in the coming months. Carlo Ancelotti and his men will travel to the United States at the end of July. Will Kylian Mbappé be present?
It is in the United States that Real Madrid will undertake their summer tour. At the end of July, the Madrid club will face AC Milan, FC Barcelona and Chelsea on the other side of the Atlantic. Is it enough to see Kylian Mbappé play his first minutes with the Merengue? Nothing is less certain… The French striker was presented on Tuesday, July 16, in front of the media and thousands of fans who filled the Santiago Bernabéu.
However, he should be entitled to a few days of vacation, after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024 with the Blues. In a press conference, Kylian Mbappé, however, did not close the door to following his teammates on this internship: “We’ll see with the coach and the club. If the club says yes, I’ll go. I’m at the club’s disposal.”
There is no doubt that Real Madrid should know very quickly whether Kylian Mbappé will leave for the United States or not. Carlo Ancelotti’s players already returned to training earlier this week. Therefore, the Italian coach should quickly make a decision with the rest of his coaching staff.
