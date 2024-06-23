After his nose injury, Kylian Mbappé decided not to have surgery to play the Euro 2024 with the blues. So, will he be able to quickly return to training with Real Madrid?
Kylian Mbappé’s decision not only affects the French team but also Real Madrid. Merengue managed to sign the French international free of contract this summer. Evidently, this nose injury must have had the ability to bother the Madrid management, eager to take advantage of the French international as soon as he finished his participation in the continental tournament with his national team.
According to AS, your staff’s diagnosis reassured them. Even if operated, Mbappé could play in the European Super Cup against Atalanta Bergamo on August 14. His recovery time would only be a few weeks.
Mbappé could win his first trophy with Real Madrid in mid-August. It would be his first European Super Cup before potentially his first Champions League. The Kyks have signed up for the White House to win this trophy that has been eluding them for so many years.
It is only a matter of weeks to see the world soccer superstar wearing the merengue shirt.
