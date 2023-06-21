When 15 days have passed since the formal start of the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive that seeks to break the defense lines of the Russian invader, for kyiv there is good and bad news.

The good news is that his soldiers weakened the first line of defense of Vladimir Putin’s army at various points. recovering more than 110 square kilometers of the territory occupied by the aggressor.

The bad news is that it is a tiny portion of the more than 50,000 square kilometers that the Kremlin continues to control. In that sense, it will take years to drive out the invader, especially now that kyiv’s soldiers, artillery and tanks must face Russia’s second line of defense, much stronger than the first.

The Ukrainian objective is to open one or several gaps in the front line, stretching from the Zaporizhia region in the north to the Bakhmut area in the east. If the break were to prove sufficient, the Ukrainian advance would have to reach the shores of the Azov Sea, thereby splitting Russian-occupied territory in two, and isolating those occupying western Zaporizhia and southern Kherson, thus it would put within reach of kyiv the Crimean peninsula that Putin annexed in 2014.

But, Breaking through the defense lines that the Russians have been consolidating for nine months is not easy and involves a great loss of soldiers and military equipment. Especially since the images of Leopard tanks – the sophisticated German war vehicle – and a couple of American Bradley armored cars, destroyed by Russian artillery in the first days of the counteroffensive, have disturbed the Western media and public opinion. Not so to the connoisseurs.

A British intelligence report, known on Sunday in several European capitals and to which EL TIEMPO had access, details that both armies suffer “very significant casualties” and the loss of “important military equipment.”

The analysis predicts that “months of artillery duels and trench fighting” will come, before it becomes clear whether Ukrainian troops manage to break through the “heavily fortified Russian defences” of the second front line.

Aware of the uncertainty surrounding the expected Kiev offensive, Washington has decided to open another front, not one of war but of diplomacy, with the help of its main adversary: ​​China.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a visit to Beijing earlier this week, where he met for several hours with President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Asian power.

The visit marks the first step of détente after months of verbal escalation and military maneuvers in the China Sea, a conflictive situation derived from Beijing’s express desire to recover the island of Taiwan.

Aside from that thorny issue, Blinken got a commitment from Xi not to sell arms to Russia and He encouraged China’s efforts to promote the opening of negotiations between Moscow and kyiv.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The counteroffensive advances step by step

In a calm tone, President Zelenski declared on Sunday that the offensive – which has been taking place since June 6, the emblematic anniversary of the landing in Normandy that marked a turning point in World War II – “It is advancing (…) position by position and step by step.”

Initially, some analysts believed that the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, in the early hours of the morning that same day, and the consequent flooding of hundreds of square kilometers in the extreme southwest of the front, would paralyze the counteroffensive.

It was the purpose of the Russians – about whose responsibility for the blowing up of the dam there is no longer any debate – because the flooded region is precisely the one where Putin’s troops raised the fewest defensive bastions.

An offensive of this type, where it is necessary to penetrate the enemy defense, is necessarily difficult at the beginning.

“The flood, which has brought destruction and drama to thousands of inhabitants on both sides of the front, did not stop the offensive and may, instead, multiply the options for stormtroop landing operations in speedboats for which Ukraine has been preparing,” a NATO military source told reporters in Paris.

For now, the hardness of the fighting is focused on three points on the front line. The first, south of the city of Zaporizhia and north of Melitopol, where the Russian defense lines look more solid, although kyiv has already claimed the liberation of the town of Piatykha. The second, a little further east, in the Donetsk region, where Ukraine has liberated several towns, including Blahodatne, Neskutchne and Makarivka.

And the third, in Bakhmut, the ruined city that Russian troops spent nine months conquering and, in the end, failed to consolidate, as Ukraine also claims advances of a few kilometers there seem to show.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said the offensive is moving forward.

Faced with those who think that the territory and towns recovered in the first two weeks of the offensive are insignificant, retired French colonel Guillaume Ancel, an analyst and writer on defense issues, calls for putting things in perspective.

Speaking to the Parisian weekly L’Obs, the ex-soldier explained that “an offensive of this type, where it is necessary to penetrate the enemy defense, is necessarily difficult at the beginning, because it faces the resistance of the best adversary units”.

An issue that was confirmed by the Belgian political scientist and military scholar Joseph Henrotin: “Ukraine has just attacked frontally an unprecedented defensive mesh due to the density and types of means used, and losing between 25 and 40 percent of the forces committed to the attack would not be abnormal.” ”.

At the NATO headquarters in Brussels, where dozens of experts follow minute by minute the development of the fightingsome believe that the main thing in the offensive has not started.

For now, they say It is about testing the Russian defensive apparatus at three different points of the wide front of more than 700 kilometers, And it should not be ruled out that in the coming days the operations will be reduced, while the Ukrainian high command and the advisers of its allies make a first balance of the strengths and weaknesses of the enemy defense.

“The offensive has clearly started, but the main attack has not,” retired US General Ben Hodges, a NATO and Iraq veteran, told The Economist. “When we see large formations of armor joining the assault, I think we’ll know the main attack really started,” Hodges added.

As for the possibilities of a pause in the attacks this week, the head of Estonian military intelligence, Margo Grosberg, spoke candidly last Friday: “We will not see an offensive in the next seven days,” he said at a press conference. .

According to Grosberg, in the open field, the attacking army should have a three-to-one advantage and Ukraine is one to one with the Russian troops. “For this reason, and in order not to take unnecessary risks – the Estonian official explained -, the Ukrainians approach this operation in a more methodical, prudent and discreet manner.”

Some experts believe that the main thing in the offensive has not started.

The diplomatic front



The vast majority of analysts know that the degree of uncertainty surrounding the operation that kyiv has just launched is very high, as well as the risks of failure in relation to the achievement of its objectives in the expected period.

What is that term? Experts agree that Ukrainian troops have all summer and part of autumn to break through Russian defenses. sufficiently to allow them to advance to the shores of the Azov Sea, and thus isolate the western block from the invading army. By November, the rains and mud will come and mass operations will be impossible.

If in September the Ukrainians have not succeeded in piercing the Russian defense lines, the situation will become very worrying.

Former military officer Guillaume Ancel is clear about this: “If the Ukrainians have not managed to pierce the Russian defense lines by September, the situation will become very worrying for them.”

With these doubts in his head, Blinken traveled to China with the clear intention that Xi Jinping maintain his mediation efforts between kyiv and Moscow.

For the former French minister Pierre Lellouche, former president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the NATO countries, Washington has been giving signals in this direction for several days. And he has done it, according to him, in three stages.

“The first,” Lellouche wrote in the Parisian newspaper Le Figaro, “on May 3, when Blinken took advantage of an interview in the Washington Post to multiply the friendly phrases regarding an eventual role of China in the solution to the crisis.”

A second stage was the meeting, little highlighted by the media, between the two top security advisers from Washington and Beijing, Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi.

Blinken traveled to China with the intention that Xi Jinping maintain his mediation efforts between kyiv and Moscow.

And the third, Lellouche explained, at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, when Blinken assured that his country would cooperate with China to face the great global challenges, “considering the size and role that Beijing plays in the international arena.”

It is clear that China took note and has become increasingly involved, not only by dispatching a special envoy to Moscow and Kiev, as well as to various European capitals, but also by initiating direct telephone contacts with Zelensky.

And it is that in the midst of the uncertainty about what may happen in the weeks to come on the war front, China is aware of the enormous strategic and image value that a success on the diplomatic front would have, with an eventual ceasefire and the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. But, with Putin isolated in his Kremlin bubble, and Zelensky fully engaged in the counteroffensive, fortunes on the diplomatic front are as unpredictable as in war itself.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

WEATHER ANALYST

