The Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards! The awards that celebrate the best of the Asian animation industry will take place on February 9, 2022, according to its official statement. To select the winners, they gather the votes of the public from January 18-25, 2022.

In its previous installment, Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards, had several surprises such as the title of Best Antagonist for Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen (series that also took the biggest award of the night). But, unlike on that occasion, it seems that the dispute will be a little closer.

Throughout 2021, we have had great series such as Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu or Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, as well as great surprises from industry values, Sonny Boy, Wonder Egg Priority, etc. For all that, knowing who will win what award in the Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards it seems complex.

In addition, public votes will not be the only ones that define the winners of the Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards. The winner of each category will be the one who receives the most votes, counting these at 70/30 between votes from the judges and votes from the fans. The judges will also be the ones who tiebreaker if necessary.

Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards categories

Like every year, Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards they are being updated and adding new categories to their credit. This year, we have for the first time the award for BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE (LA), that will reward the actresses and voice actors of Latin America.

The complete list of Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards is:

ANIME OF THE YEAR

PROTAGONIST

ANTAGONIST

GUY

GIRL

OPENING

ENDING

VOICE INTERPRETATION (JP)

VOICE INTERPRETATION (LA)

DIRECTOR

ANIMATION

FILM

CHARACTER DESIGN

COMBAT

DRAMA

COMEDY

SOUNDTRACK

ROMANCE

FANTASY

ACTION

Remember that for some anime to be selected for the Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards, must meet the following requirements: a) it is an animated series, b) the main production of the title was in Japan, c) it was broadcast on television or online in Japan, at least partially, between December 2020 and October 2021, d) at least six of the episodes had legal distribution in U.S during 2021.

